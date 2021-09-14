Terracoin (TRC) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $605,994.64 and $224.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,771.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.91 or 0.01361742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.54 or 0.00516422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00338600 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00048413 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003063 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

