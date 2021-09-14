TerraUSD (UST) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and approximately $203.63 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005510 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010451 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,567,689,640 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.