TerraUSD (UST) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and $139.70 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005657 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009159 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,566,760,559 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

