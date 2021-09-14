Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Down 92.6% in August

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the August 15th total of 404,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tesco stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,405. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSCDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

