Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Tesla worth $694,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,736 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $99,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Tesla by 20.5% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Tesla by 74.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

TSLA stock traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $747.65. The stock had a trading volume of 447,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,331,811. The firm has a market cap of $740.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.98, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.30 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $693.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

