Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $743.00 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.30 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.58 billion, a PE ratio of 386.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $693.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

