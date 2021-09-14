Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 41,075 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $42,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded up $4.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $747.65. 447,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,331,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.98, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.30 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $693.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

