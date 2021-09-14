Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $743.44. 647,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,331,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $693.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.67. The firm has a market cap of $736.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.98, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.30 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

