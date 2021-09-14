Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,736 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $99,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.56 on Tuesday, hitting $746.56. 420,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,331,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.30 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $693.50 and a 200 day moving average of $667.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

