Tether Hits One Day Volume of $78.09 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $68.31 billion and approximately $78.09 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00079297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00122286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00171570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,702.49 or 0.99956407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.11 or 0.07206551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.46 or 0.00897757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.54 or 0.00870104 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,362,085,236 coins and its circulating supply is 68,261,015,534 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

