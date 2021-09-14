Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Position Increased by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,165 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,755 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up 2.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. 108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.