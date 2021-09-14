Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Holdings Boosted by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 935.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 2.9% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after acquiring an additional 130,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,229,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,473,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE TPL traded down $4.47 on Tuesday, hitting $1,238.00. 663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,422.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,489.30.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.