Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,774,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,717,000 after purchasing an additional 130,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $96,473,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at $52,744,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at $52,024,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

TPL stock opened at $1,242.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,422.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,489.30. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.