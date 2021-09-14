TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Sells $89,334.22 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $89,334.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TFSL traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $18.82. 123,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,385. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 376.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

