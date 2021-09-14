The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,320 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in The AES by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after buying an additional 11,630,244 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,221 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,850,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,598,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of -113.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

