The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Trading Down 4.1%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.62. 1,362,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,895,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.25 to $0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 122.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.