The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,083. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

