The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,177 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of The Allstate worth $51,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 209.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $77,730,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,544,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. dropped their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

