The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. The AZEK also reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.18. 5,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -477.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Insiders sold a total of 122,818 shares of company stock worth $4,969,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 53.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 15.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 27.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter worth $31,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

