The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of The AZEK worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The AZEK by 32.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,160 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in The AZEK by 233.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,083 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $82,165,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $41,353,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The AZEK by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,532,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,427,000 after buying an additional 884,497 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The AZEK alerts:

In related news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,818 shares of company stock worth $4,969,326. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.06 and a beta of 1.49. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.