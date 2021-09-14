The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Position Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTB. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after acquiring an additional 569,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after acquiring an additional 144,167 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,343,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

