The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is Toronto Dominion Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,526,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,178,315 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 1.4% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.20% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $896,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.75. 9,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,429. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

