The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of The Beauty Health stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. 2,172,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,104. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $28.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. Analysts forecast that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

