The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

BX traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.14. 144,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,281. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.11. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $130.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

