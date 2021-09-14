The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,500,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 991.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 711,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,089,000 after acquiring an additional 646,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX stock opened at $129.21 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $130.89. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

