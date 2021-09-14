The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

The Caldwell Partners International stock remained flat at $$1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The Caldwell Partners International has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

The Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

Caldwell Partners International, Inc engages in the provision executive search consulting services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. It specializes in leadership assessment, team management and design, executive on-boarding, decision support, critical intelligence, compensation, succession planning, retention, board recruitment, and interim executives.

