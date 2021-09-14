The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,260 shares of company stock worth $39,392,289. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

