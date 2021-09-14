The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 844.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.66. 362,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,859,944. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $239.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

