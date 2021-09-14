The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 3.0% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,753. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $347.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.28.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

