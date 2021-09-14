The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GGZ opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

