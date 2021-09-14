The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Down 88.0% in August

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE GGZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,606. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 29.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.