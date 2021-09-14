The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Down 88.0% in August

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE GGZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,606. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
