The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
GGO opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.83.
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Company Profile
