The GDL Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
The GDL Fund stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The GDL Fund has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.
About The GDL Fund
