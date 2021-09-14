The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €6.10 Price Target

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €6.10 ($7.18) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.32 ($6.25).

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

