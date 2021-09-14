The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of TERN stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,452. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $271.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.28. Analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $83,406,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $58,853,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $51,611,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,753,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

