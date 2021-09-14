The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) to Hold

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$63.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRP. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CSFB boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$62.47. 706,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.50. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45.

In other TC Energy news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,501.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and have sold 3,759 shares worth $236,648.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.