The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 119,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,807,133 shares.The stock last traded at $406.78 and had previously closed at $409.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

