The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to “Hold”

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RYTM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,420. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $643.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 111,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
