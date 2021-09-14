The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to “Hold”

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RYTM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,420. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $643.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 111,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

