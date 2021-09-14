The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Down 91.2% in August

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the August 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GYST remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. The Graystone has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
About The Graystone
Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for The Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.