The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Down 91.2% in August

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the August 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GYST remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. The Graystone has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

About The Graystone

The Graystone Co, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical cannabis delivery service in California; and mining operation in South America. The firm is also involved in marketing, real estate, and consulting services. The Company was founded by Paul J. Howarth and Joseph Wade Mezey on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

