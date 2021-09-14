The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $175.48 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

