The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 820.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CUBA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 25,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,889. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

