The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Down 85.3% in August

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

