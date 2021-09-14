The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of The Howard Hughes worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 23.4% during the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1,408.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 261,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 149.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,757,000 after buying an additional 237,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 35.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,280,000 after buying an additional 225,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,546,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,657,000 after buying an additional 110,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $89.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

