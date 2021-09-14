The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Raises Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

IFN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 98,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The India Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,493 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.36% of The India Fund worth $25,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

