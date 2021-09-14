The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 98421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

