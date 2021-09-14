The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 98421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75.
The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
