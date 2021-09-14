The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Insider Sells $1,527,892.76 in Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,284,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.
The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 187,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.
The Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.
