The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Insider Sells $1,527,892.76 in Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,284,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 187,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

