The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells $1,099,700.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 5,900 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $387,807.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,400 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $511,044.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $70,162.20.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 634,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,357. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $985.76 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOVE. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $781,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

