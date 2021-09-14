The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.
Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.
MTW opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth $41,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $26,092,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after buying an additional 1,116,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after buying an additional 566,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.
About The Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
