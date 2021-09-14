The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

MTW opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.74 million. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth $41,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $26,092,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after buying an additional 1,116,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after buying an additional 566,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

