The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $52.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

The Mosaic stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,437,000 after acquiring an additional 613,248 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,028,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 102,561 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

