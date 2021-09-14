The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82,462 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of The ODP worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The ODP by 37.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The ODP by 2,651.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The ODP’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

